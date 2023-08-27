Kangana lauds ISRO's female scientists: 'Epitome of simple living, high thinking'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday heaped praise on India’s leading women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who were behind the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying that they are the "epitome of simple living and high thinking."

ISRO has achieved the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a happy picture of the ISRO’s women scientists, who were dressed in sarees and represented Indian traditional culture.

She captioned the photo: “India's leading scientists, all of them with bindi, sindoor and Mangal sutra... epitome of simple living and high thinking ... true essence of Bhartiyata”, followed by the emoji of Indian flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced that the landing point of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission would be known as “Shiv Shakti Point”. The PM also said that the day of touchdown of the Vikram Lander on the Moon (August 23) will be celebrated as the “National Space Day” in the country.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film 'Chandramukhi' starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

She has Sarvesh Mewara’s 'Tejas' in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20.

The actress also has 'Emergency'. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

