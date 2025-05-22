Kajol sends birthday love to Suhana Khan, predicts a ‘big year’ ahead

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Kajol took to social media on Thursday to extend a warm birthday wish to Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

In her heartfelt message, Kajol hinted at exciting times ahead for Suhana, calling 2025 a “big year” for the young actress. Showering Suhana with love on her special day, Kajol posted a radiant selfie of her, writing, “Happy Happy birthday@suhanakhan2... I know this year is gonna be a big one for you.” In the image shared on the ‘Dilwale’ actress’ Instagram stories, Suhana Khan could be seen sitting and posing, looking at the camera.

Kajol shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan, her longtime co-star with whom she has delivered several iconic blockbusters over the years. Their on-screen chemistry is legendary, and off-screen too, their friendship remains strong. Together, they have delivered several beloved blockbuster films such as, ‘Baazigar,’ ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ ‘My Name is Khan,’ and ‘Dilwale.’ Kajol also shares a warm rapport with Shah Rukh’s children, Suhana and Aryan Khan, often expressing her affection and support for them during milestones and special occasions.

At public gatherings and industry events, the ‘Do Patti’ actress is often seen warmly greeting Shah Rukh Khan’s family, showcasing the deep bond she shares with them. Whether it’s exchanging smiles with Gauri Khan or sharing a warm moment with Suhana and Aryan, Kajol’s interactions reflect the long-standing friendship and mutual respect between the two families.

On May 22, Suhana Khan celebrated her 25th birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from close friends and members of the film industry. Her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were among the first to shower her with love on social media.

Ananya shared a nostalgic moment on her Instagram Stories — a throwback photo from last year’s IPL, following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ big win. In the picture, Suhana is seen hugging her younger brother AbRam, while Ananya and Shanaya pose cheerfully beside them, all donning purple ‘Champions’ T-shirts. For the caption, the Kesari Chapter 2 actress wrote, “Happy birthday, my sweet little Suzie Pie!! There's no one like you (heart-eye emoji) ilysm forever Suhaf (red heart emoji) @suhanakhan2.”(sic)

Shanaya also posted a beautiful snapshot of herself with Suhana from the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Portofino, celebrating their close bond. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, sister."

