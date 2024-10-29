Kajol glows in an all-green saree, asks what colour would laughter be

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol went all green in a saree and had a question in mind about what colour life and laughter be.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs posing in a bright green saree paired with a beige belt. She completed her look nude make-up and perfectly blow dried hair.

She wrote: “If Life and laughter had a colour would it be.”

The actress’s latest release is “Do Patti”, where she is seen playing a police officer for the first time. During an episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with her co-star Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, the actress hilariously revealed that she had “trained” her husband Ajay Devgn for “Singham”.

Comic Kapil Sharma had asked Kajol if she took any tips from Ajay since she is playing a cop for the first time in her career in ‘Do Patti’.

To this, Kajol replied by saying, “No, because I’m the one who trained him for ‘Singham’” as she burst into laughter.

In the show, Kapil joked that Ajay has played a police officer so many times that now at the Juhu Police station one chair is kept empty just for him.

Kapil was heard saying Kajol, who made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with “Bekhudi”, is playing a police officer for the first time and that Ajay has played the role many times.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who made her debut as a producer with “Do Patti”, added: “Even I was shocked. I was wondering how it is possible that you have never played a cop before. Especially with Singham right at home”

Kapil then chimed in: “Kajol played for the first time and Ajay sir has played countless times that at the Juhu Police station one chair is kept empty for him. He can sit on it any time.

Talking about “Do Patti”, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti" marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix on October 25.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.

