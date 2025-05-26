K’taka: Toddler dies after falling from bike during traffic police check

Mandya, May 26 (IANS) A heart-wrenching incident has been reported from Mandya city, Karnataka, where a toddler died after falling from a bike during a traffic police check on Monday.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with people blaming the traffic police for the tragedy.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at Nanda Circle in Mandya city. The three-and-a-half-year-old girl reportedly died in her mother’s lap after struggling for a few moments. A large crowd gathered at the spot, and the situation turned tense.

The deceased child has been identified as Hruthiksha, the daughter of Ashok and Vani, a couple from Goravanahalli in Mandya taluk. The family was on their way to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital after Hruthiksha was bitten by a stray dog.

Ashok, accompanied by his wife Vani, was taking the child for treatment on the bike when the traffic police at Nanda Circle, who were stopping riders for helmet and other violations, allegedly tried to halt their vehicle abruptly.

Startled, Ashok attempted to move quickly and then stop suddenly upon noticing the traffic police. In the process, he lost control, and the bike fell, causing Ashok, Vani, and the child to fall to the ground. The child reportedly suffered a severe head injury after hitting the ground and died in her mother’s lap on the spot.

Local residents expressed anger at the police for attempting to stop a couple rushing their child to the hospital. They blamed the traffic police for causing the tragedy through reckless enforcement.

Mandya MLA and Congress leader Ravi Ganiga condemned the incident, calling the police’s actions inhuman. He stated that he has spoken to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and demanded immediate suspension of the traffic personnel involved.

“The police violated procedures by obstructing the vehicle in such a manner. There needs to be a change in police behaviour. “I apologise to the family for their loss. I will ensure government compensation and contribute personally as well,” he added.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

