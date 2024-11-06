K’taka LoP demands CBI investigation into Rs 900 crore excise scam

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 900 crore corruption scam in the Excise Department while also asking the Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur to resign.

Ashoka alleged that Minister Thimmapur collects Rs 18 crore weekly, accumulating to Rs 900 crore annually.

“The Wine Merchants Association had detailed bribes received by officials at all levels, reportedly shared systematically. The details of rates fixed for different posts are also given,” he said.

Ashoka further criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for lacking transparency and integrity. “His administration is marred by corruption,” he said.

He also emphasised that alcohol sales drive the government’s revenue, warning that liquor outlets might shut down in protest of extortion.

He ridiculed the ruling Congress government for alleged failures across sectors, stating it has brought “difficult times” for officials, contractors, farmers, and the general public.

Ashoka referred to recent suicides by government employees allegedly due to bribes, accusing the government of being “merciless.”

He noted a tragic case of a second-grade assistant in Belagavi who sent a final message before committing suicide, ignored by senior officials. Ashoka urged action against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar and questioned the government's lack of response.

Ashoka said that the slogan on Vidhana Soudha, “government work, God’s work,” should be updated to “Congress’s money-filling work.”

On Tuesday, Karnataka BJP attacked the state government over an alleged liquor scam following the Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association writing a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanding his resignation.

The Wine Merchants’ Association has alleged that Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur is collecting Rs 500 crore in bribes from wine merchants and bar license holders. The association has also charged that without money no transfer is made or promotion is given.

It’s also alleged that Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore is collected from 12,500 license holders every month as monthly payments by officers. The wine merchants are facing a severe crisis due to rampant corruption. The Minister Thimmapur should be dropped and the Excise ministry should be handled by the minister who also holds the Finance portfolio.

For the post of District Excise Officer Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore is fixed, for the Deputy Superintendent post Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh is fixed. To obtain a C17 license the government fee is Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore needs to be shelled out as kickback, the association charged.

