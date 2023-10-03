K’taka govt mulls dropping cases against DJ Halli-KG Halli riots accused; move likely to trigger row

Bengaluru, Oct 03 (IANS) The Karnataka government may consider dropping cases against the accused in the DJ Halli-KG Halli riots in Bengaluru.

Sources said the Home Department has sought an opinion from the police department in this regard.

The issue is likely to trigger a row. Tanveer Sait, Congress MLA from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru and one of the prominent minority leaders of the state had written a letter in this regard to the government and urged it to take back cases allegedly slapped on innocents.

The issue was discussed in the sub-committee of the Cabinet and it had sought the opinion of the Home Department.

The Home Department had in turn asked for a complete report of the incident from the DGP and IGP of the state Alok Mohan, sources said.

They said the government was seriously considering dropping charges against the accused in cases which are in the trial stage at various courts in the state.

Sources said the Cabinet sub-committee meeting will take a decision to drop the cases against the accused for the riots in Shivamogga and Hubballi, where it is alleged that innocent youths of the minority community were targeted.

MLA Tanveer Sait claimed that the police had framed students in the rioting and communal clashes.

He had also written a letter to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara who had stated that if legally permissible, the cases would be withdrawn.

Reacting to this, former CM Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the withdrawal of cases would be a betrayal of the people of the state. He also stated that the matter would be taken to the people and a legal battle would be waged against the move.

“The decision has been taken to protect the accused even as they waged a war against the state. The criminal elements and forces would get the feeling that they can get away with anything. It is clear that the Congress government wants to protect those who rebelled against the state,” Bommai maintained.

