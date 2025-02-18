K’taka govt making headlines for wrong reasons: LoP Narayanaswamy

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Tuesday claimed that the Karnataka government was making headlines due to lack of development and power struggles.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, he sarcastically remarked that instead of highlighting developmental works, the current situation has changed to one where people are complaining about the government’s failures.

"Siddaramaiah, the experienced Chief Minister has now become helpless. The government has failed to provide the promised guarantee scheme money, rice has not been distributed, and the Rs 2,000 assistance has not been given for the past six months. People feel cheated," Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated.

"The power struggle within the Congress over the Chief Minister’s post continues. This government is more focussed on political propaganda than governance," Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged.

He also raised concerns about the rise in online betting scams, stating, "Three people have lost their lives today due to betting fraud. Online betting is thriving in Karnataka, and the government seems to have no time to address this issue.”

“Many people are even claiming that those in power are partners in this illegal business," Chalavadi Narayanaswamy claimed.

Speaking about a tragic incident in Gurumitkal taluk of Yadgir district, where two girls from a nomadic community lost their lives under suspicious circumstances, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said there were allegations of murder in the case.

"I have spoken to the SP regarding this matter. A comprehensive investigation is necessary. This government is playing with people’s lives and dignity," he claimed, demanding a proper enquiry.

Referring to reports about land allocated for a park in Kalaburagi being converted for Siddhartha Vihara Trust, he stated that such a move would be illegal.

"If land has been designated for a playground or a park, it cannot be converted for commercial purposes. I have read about this issue in newspapers, and I believe it should not be allowed," he said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, commenting on the demand for replacement of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar as the State President, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi stated in Mangaluru on Tuesday that, “All we are doing is requesting. We can only pray. The final decision will have to be made by the high command. There are opinions of leaders and they have liberty to express their views. Final decision is left to the high command and we can’t take decisions.”

About complaints to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and National General Secretary K.C. Venugopal by the KPCC Working President against Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, he stated, the clarification could be sought from Minister Rajanna at the state level. There is no need to go to Delhi, it could be resolved here.

“Everyone is under the Working President, in my opinion the solution could be found at state level, there is no necessity to go to Delhi,” he said.

“I can’t make comments on the statements of Minister Rajanna against Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar,” he said.

When asked about Dy CM Shivakumar’s statement endorsing the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Satish said that the statements ends all speculations.

