K’taka Congress will witness chaos soon: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that the Congress will witness chaos after the ongoing Lok Sabha ends, saying that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will soon see his government falling apart.

“It is just a matter of time. Congress will witness chaos soon. You will see people turning hostile and changing camps. Congress’ internal factional fights will also be exposed,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the rival camp within Congress is well aware that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will dishonour the agreement with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and he will also oppose party high command's formula.

Sources said Congress has arranged a power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar over the chief ministership, with each serving for 2.5 years.

He said that the rival camp is not sitting idly and are planning counter strategies.

“The Congress party is losing ground day by day. The party has come to power by making false assurances and luring people with the sole objective of capturing power,” he said.

He said that the people are ready to reject the false trap set by the Congress after the Lok Sabha election.

“BJP is a disciplined party based on principles and ideologies. The party does not harbour individuals who crave power. If such individuals emerge, the high command is strong enough to steer them in the right direction,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP leaders who did not get Lok Sabha election tickets are waiting to seek revenge.

“Once the results are announced, the BJP will face a crisis. One faction of the BJP is actively working to undermine Vijayendra,” the Chief Minister said.

His statement was in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s suggestion that once the Lok Sabha elections are over, the Karnataka Congress government will collapse.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.