K-pop star Aoora gives his own spin to RD Burman's 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) K-pop star Aoora after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' performed his take on R.D. Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'.

He performed at a flash mob performance at Marine Drive on August 23. Aoora also wowed his fans with a rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy'.

Discussing the song which was pictured on Rajesh Khanna in the 1971 classic, 'Kati Patang,' Aoora said: "I want to offer something different to my listeners every single time and came upon this song which is slow-paced, romantic and meaningful."

"When I understood the lyrics, they evoked such warm feelings and made me want to share the love in my heart with everyone. Singing it by the sea in the close proximity of my lovely fans was a truly memorable experience."

Explaining the creative process behind the song, Aoora said: "I have created two versions and both will have a main hook line similar to the original song but the rest will be recreated in K-POP style."

"One version is a languorous seaside version and second is a city version with faster beats. They will offer an insight to listeners about how the same melody can be recreated in two different ways while retaining the soul of a beautiful song. I am sure listeners will continue to enjoy both the versions."

