‘Jungle raj’ prevailing in Rajasthan, says Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) BJP President J.P Nadda on Friday launched a scathing attack at Congress-led government in Rajasthan over the law and order situation saying there is ‘jungle raj’ in the state.

The BJP Presidents remarks came after a four-member committee was constituted by him to probe into the alleged rape and murder of a girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

“Received a detailed report from the committee of BJP women MPs constituted to investigate the kidnapping, gangrape and gruesome murder of a minor girl in Rajsthan's Bhilwara. This report exposes the prevailing 'jungle raj' in the state, insensitivity of the Gehlot government, and the continuous harassment of the women,” Nadda wrote on X.

“It is worrying that Rajasthan is at the top in the case of rape of women in the country. BJP's fight for the respect and protection of women power will continue.”

BJP MP and convenor of the panel, Saroj Pandey along with the members met the party chief here and submitted their report to him.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. It is likely that law and order would be one of the major issues of the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Gehlot government.

