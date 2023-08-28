Julie Andrews was upset with Audrey Hepburn's casting in 'My Fair Lady'

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood star Julie Andrews was disappointed when British star and icon Audrey Hepburn was cast as Eliza in the classic 'My Fair Lady'.

Although Andrews had received rave reviews for the role on stage, Warner Bros' Jack Warner opted to cast Audrey in the lead for the feature film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Though I totally understood why Audrey had been chosen for the role (I'd never made a movie and was a relative unknown compared to her worldwide fame), I felt sad that I would never have the chance to put my version of Eliza on film," Andrews told US Closer magazine.

However, Andrews had her revenge when she went on to win an Oscar and Golden Globe for 'Mary Poppins' and took a cheeky dig at Warner during her acceptance speech for the Globes.

She said: "My thanks to a man who made a wonderful movie and who made all this possible in the first place - Mr Jack Warner."

Despite being feted for her turn in 'Mary Poppins', Andrews said that she found the attention of Hollywood difficult to deal with at first.

Speaking about the movie's US premiere at the iconic Grauman's Chinese Theatre, she said: "I was unprepared for the pressure and scrutiny, the feeling of being pulled, poked and shouted at. I never sat down, and I don't recall eating a morsel … I couldn't wait to go home."

