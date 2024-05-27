Jos Buttler set to miss third T20I against Pakistan on paternity leave

Cardiff, May 27 (IANS) England white ball side captain and opener Jos Buttler will miss the third T20 international during the ongoing four-game series against Pakistan on Tuesday due to his wife Louise expecting their third child.

The wicketkeeper-batsman missed Monday’s training session and will not be available for what could potentially be the series decider. It is unclear whether he will be joining up with the side for the fourth and final match of the ongoing series at The Oval or directly travel to the Caribbean for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Buttler had previously mentioned that he would definitely be there for the birth of his child even if it meant having to miss a game or two in the World Cup.

England vice-captain, Moeen Ali will take charge of the side during Buttler’s absence from the squad and spoke regarding the captaincy situation.

"Obviously if it happens, then it's a great honour - as it always is," Moeen said. "I'll be fine. Nothing will change too much: it's just taking over from what he's doing and then when he comes back, he takes over.

"Hopefully, the baby comes at the right time, so he doesn't miss too many games. For me, it's just whatever will happen, will happen. [Deputising] is not really difficult, to be honest with you, because we speak often, me and Jos. We talk about other things, the team, and all that. We're on the same page anyway," said vice-captain Moeen Ali whilst speaking to reporters.

Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match in the second T20I for his brilliant innings of 84 runs off 51 deliveries leading his side to victory and helping in gaining a 1-0 lead in the series with the first game having been washed out.

