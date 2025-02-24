Jordan, Arab League voice opposition to displacement of Palestinians

Amman, Feb 24 (IANS) Jordan and the Arab League reaffirmed their firm stance against the displacement of Palestinians from their land or within it.

During a meeting on Sunday in Amman between Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the two sides stressed that Gaza can be rebuilt without displacing its residents, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

They also highlighted Egypt's role in developing a plan to achieve this with Arab support, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi and Aboul Gheit also discussed ways to enhance joint Arab action, reviewed the latest regional developments, and talked about preparations for the emergency Arab summit scheduled for early next month.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening joint Arab efforts, deepening cooperation and coordination to address shared challenges, and serving Arab interests and causes.

The two officials stressed the need to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Safadi and Aboul Gheit underscored the necessity of preventing further deterioration in the occupied West Bank and called for an end to Israel's illegal measures that risk escalating tensions.

They reiterated that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, is the only path to achieving security, stability, and a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

They also discussed the latest developments in Syria, affirming the need to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country on a foundation that ensures unity, security, and stability, eliminates terrorism, and safeguards the rights of all its components.

