John Abraham meets double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker: She has made India proud

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham met double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and praised her by saying that she has made India proud.

John took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Manu. In the image, the two stars are seen posing with the medals she has earned and smiling at the camera.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Manu Bhaker and her lovely family. She has made India proud!! Respect,” John wrote as the caption.

Manu made India proud after she made history by becoming the first Indian to win medals in an edition of the Paris Olympics and the first woman shooter to win a medal at the games.

Manu had carved her way to the final of the 25m women’s Pistol shooting event where she dominated in the opening rounds. She found herself tied with Veronika Major, from Hungary, for third place and was eliminated in the shoot-off and finished fourth.

Bhaker finished third in the Women’s 10M Air Pistol Individual event before teaming up with Sarabjot Singh for the Mixed Team event, becoming the first Indian to win a shooting medal in a team event.

Talking about John will be seen in the upcoming film "Vedaa," an action drama, which also stars Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is said to be inspired by true events and will hit the screens on August 15.

John, who was last seen on screen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan," will also be seen in the geo-political thriller "Tehran,” directed by Arun Gopalan. The upcoming film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, is said to be based on a real event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.