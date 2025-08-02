Jodhpur farmers rejoice as PM Modi releases 20th installment of PM-KISAN scheme

Jodhpur, Aug 2 (IANS) Farmers in Rajasthan's Jodhpur region on Saturday expressed joy and gratitude as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The initiative, aimed at providing direct financial support to farmers, continues to be a vital source of relief and empowerment for cultivators across India.

In a programme held at Vigyan Bhawan, Jodhpur, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel participated in the virtual event with local farmers, as PM Modi transferred Rs 21,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 10 crore farmers across the country.

Speaking at the event, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the scale and significance of the PM-KISAN scheme.

“With today’s installment, nearly Rs 3.45 lakh has been transferred into the accounts of each beneficiary farmer over the past six years. This initiative not only provides financial security but also strengthens the agricultural sector to become more profitable and sustainable.”

Shekhawat also emphasised that the government’s focus remains on both farmer welfare and national security.

Referring to recent anti-terror operations, he quoted PM Modi’s statement from Kashi: “In 'Operation Sindoor', a terrorist hideout was destroyed; in 'Operation Mahadev', terrorists in Pahalgam were neutralised. This sends a strong message — no one can challenge India's integrity.”

Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel also praised the initiative.

“On behalf of the farmers of Rajasthan, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing this installment today. It offers much-needed support to our farming community. I also extend thanks to our Chief Minister, as Rajasthan is preparing to release the sixth installment under state-level farmer welfare schemes.”

Farmers in Jodhpur shared their thoughts with IANS, expressing how the scheme has made a tangible difference in their lives.

Ganpat, a small farmer from the region, said, “This scheme has truly helped us. Whenever I need money for seeds or essential supplies, I can count on this support. I thank PM Modi for thinking about us.”

Another farmer, Devaram, echoed the sentiment.

“Given the scarcity of water here, farming is challenging. But the PM-KISAN funds help us buy seeds and fertilisers. It’s a very good scheme.”

Hemaram, a beneficiary of the scheme, added, “We are very happy with these installments. It is helping us in farming and overall development. We have seen real benefits.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a wide range of development projects worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

In a significant push towards development in his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi also released the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Under this installment, Rs 21,000 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. He also distributed more than 7,400 assistive aids to 'divyangjan' and elderly beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.