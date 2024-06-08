J&K Police to ensure fearless, peaceful environment for Assembly polls: DGP

Srinagar, June 8 (IANS) J&K DGP R.R. Swain said on Saturday that the police are determined to carry forward and sustain the peaceful and fearless environment in the Union Territory so that the forthcoming Assembly elections are held smoothly.

Speaking to the media at the end of his public grievances redressal interaction in Pulwama district, the DGP said, “Assembly elections can only be held if there is peace in J&K. In an environment free of fear and tension. both voters and the candidates can participate in the elections in large numbers.

“We are committed to continuing our tireless efforts to ensure that there is a fearless, peaceful, and tension-free environment for the Assembly polls as was seen during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections."

The DGP also said that his interactions with the people during the grievance redressal programmes have been a learning process for him.

“It gives me an opportunity to understand the problems of the people and to ensure community policing. I also interact with the families of the martyrs and learn about their problems. Today only a martyr’s wife sought coaching facility for her daughter so that she could clear NEET.

“We are committed to do everything possible for the families of our martyrs and fulfil all their needs and the aspirations of their children,” he said.

"These interactions also give a sense and feel to the rank and file of the police department that our basic duty is to stand alongside our people and ensure community policing," the DGP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.