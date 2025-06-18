J&K govt holds state-level Cybersecurity and Crisis Management Workshop

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing cyber resilience and digital governance, the Department of Information Technology, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), organised a two-day state-level “Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) Workshop and Cybersecurity Exercise” at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, on June 16 and 17.

Conducted jointly with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the workshop aimed to equip key government functionaries — including Administrative Secretaries, CISOs/ISOs, and nodal officers — with critical cybersecurity knowledge and hands-on training for managing cyber crises.

Satish Sharma, Minister of Information Technology, J&K, inaugurated the workshop, emphasising the rising importance of cybersecurity in the era of digital governance. He also described the initiative as a milestone in ensuring secure and efficient public service delivery. Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, IT Department, delivered the welcome address, stressing that cybersecurity is foundational to governance and public trust.

He urged departments to adopt resilient digital systems and nurture a cyber-aware workforce. Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, FCS\&CA, delivered the keynote, highlighting the evolving threat landscape and encouraging inter-departmental collaboration. He urged officials to become “cyber warriors” through continuous learning and regular cybersecurity drills.

The sessions included interactive presentations, policy insights, and hands-on exercises to promote practical understanding of cybersecurity frameworks and institutional preparedness. Participants actively engaged in discussions around cyber threat landscapes and departmental response strategies.

The workshop concluded with a special address by Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, who stressed the need for proactive cyber resilience and rapid recovery mechanisms. He advocated for the adoption of CCMP protocols and regular cyber drills. Dr Singla delivered the closing remarks, and a vote of thanks was presented by Mahima Madan, CEO, JaKeGA.

This initiative, held under the banner of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', aligns with the Digital India vision and responds to the increasing demand for secure digital infrastructure across the Union Territory.

