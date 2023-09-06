J&K: E-auction for fancy vehicle numbers fetches Rs 16.10L in 3 days

Jammu, Sep 6 (IANS) The transport department in Jammu and Kashmir has collected Rs 16.10 lakh revenues through e-auction of fancy number plates in the UT, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to details, about 81 applicants had registered online from different RTOs/ARTOs to participate in online bidding for different fancy registration numbers in the first round until Tuesday afternoon.

"The coveted number JK02DF0786 was auctioned for nearly Rs 1,51,000. Similarly, JK02DF0001 was also auctioned for nearly Rs 1,51,000. Registration numbers starting from 0001 to 9999 were put for public auction," an official statement said.

"As per the user manual, the vehicle owner can register on the national transport website -- https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy (user manual available at portal). The link of the same is also available on the UT administration transport department website for login and participation in bidding process after submission of registration and reserve fees. The fancy number plates have been divided into different categories with a different reserve/base price for each," it added.

