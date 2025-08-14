J&K: 23 bodies recovered; 75 injured in massive cloudburst in Kishtwar (Lead)

Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) At least 23 dead bodies were recovered, while 75 others were injured in a massive cloudburst which hit Chositi village of Padder Sub-division of Kishtwar on Thursday.

An official said that the injured are being shifted to the hospital, while helicopters have been pressed into service to evacuate the injured.

“A massive joint rescue operation is going on in the area,” the official said.

MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh confirmed that the cloudburst hit Chositi, adding that the rescue operation has already been started.

Singh said rescue teams have already been dispatched to the site to carry out damage assessment and provide necessary rescue and medical assistance.

He assured that his office is receiving regular updates and all possible support will be extended to the affected area.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said on X, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. “Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.”

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said on X, “I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations. I’m not going to be speaking to channels or news agencies.”

He said that the government will share information as and when possible.

Leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma of the BJP, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar have left for the affected village to lead rescue efforts.

Sharma said that the incident occurred at the last point where four-wheelers are parked and several temporary shops are set up for the Shri Machail Yatra.

He confirmed that NDRF and other agencies will carry out large-scale relief and rescue work. According to ADC Kishtwar, the Machail Yatra has been suspended until further notice.

He urged the public not to panic, assuring that all available resources, including SDRF, Red Cross, and other government machinery, are engaged in rescue operations.

The area falls under a shadow zone, making communication difficult. Unconfirmed reports indicate significant damage to structures as well, though officials said damage is still being assessed.

Locals report that the region’s remoteness, heavy rains, and poor connectivity are hampering access and updates.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.