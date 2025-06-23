JGU signs 8 new MoUs with leading universities in Japan to expand academic collaborations

Tokyo (Japan), June 23 (IANS) In a significant move that reinforces India’s growing academic diplomacy with Japan, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed 8 new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Japanese universities, bringing its total number of academic partnerships in Japan to 23 universities.

This milestone was marked during a high-level visit by a JGU delegation to Japan in June 2025, spanning engagements across Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Fukushima, Yamanashi, and other key cities.

The latest MoUs were signed with institutions like Asia University, Tokyo; Chuo University, Tokyo; Doshisha University, Kyoto; Higashi Nippon International University, Iwaki, Fukushima; Kansai University, Osaka; Musashi University, Tokyo; Osaka Gakuin University, Osaka; and Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Tokyo.

These institutions now join an already impressive roster of JGU’s Japanese partners, which includes, University of Tokyo, Hiroshima University, United Nations University, International Christian University, and many others.

JGU’s strategic and sustained engagement with Japan underscores its commitment to fostering deep, meaningful and multidimensional international collaborations that go beyond symbolic agreements.

The partnerships include student mobility programmes, joint research initiatives, visiting faculty exchanges, and collaborative conferences aimed at building long-term academic bridges between India and Japan.

This landmark expansion of JGU’s Japan engagement is a reflection of a globally interconnected ethos -- one that seeks to cultivate intellectual exchange, mutual growth, and transformative leadership across borders.

As India and Japan deepen their partnership in the domains of strategic affairs, business, defence, security, and technology, the role of educational collaboration becomes even more critical in shaping the future of this vital bilateral relationship.

By investing in people-to-people connections, fostering cross-cultural learning environments, and enabling shared research opportunities, JGU is helping to lay the foundation for a new generation of Indian and Japanese leaders equipped to tackle global challenges together.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU, observed, “This is a defining moment for India-Japan academic relations. The expansion of our partnerships to 23 leading universities across Japan is not just about increasing numbers -- it’s about creating a collaborative framework for educational innovation, societal impact and global dialogue. At JGU, we believe that higher education must lead the way in building bridges of understanding, and our Japan engagements are a testament to this vision. I am deeply grateful to our Japanese partners for sharing this aspiration of collaborative excellence.”

Professor (Dr) Akhil Bhardwaj, Vice Dean & Director of International Relations and Global Initiatives, JGU, said, “Our growing engagement with Japan is grounded in trust, mutual respect and shared academic values. These partnerships will create robust opportunities for student exchanges, joint research, and cultural dialogue, bringing our institutions and nations closer in a meaningful way. The scale and seriousness of these collaborations reflect JGU’s global outlook and long-term commitment to academic diplomacy.”

To commemorate the expansion of JGU’s partnerships, Ambassador of India to Japan, H.E. Sibi George, hosted a special dinner in honour of the visiting JGU delegation at India House in Tokyo. The event was attended by presidents, vice presidents, and senior academic leaders from top Japanese universities.

“India and Japan share a time-tested relationship that spans strategic affairs, business, defence, security, and governmental cooperation. However, it is education that will be the cornerstone of our future engagement. I commend O.P. Jindal Global University and its Vice Chancellor, Professor Raj Kumar for their vision and leadership in building one of the largest and most impactful India-Japan academic collaborations. The ties being formed today will shape the strategic thought leadership of tomorrow.” He said.

This growing network of Japanese academic collaborations is part of JGU’s broader mission to internationalise Indian higher education and to contribute meaningfully to India’s global partnerships through education, research, and student development.

