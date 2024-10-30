JD-U criticises Pappu Yadav for receiving threatening calls

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) JD-U on Wednesday criticised the Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, after he received threatening calls, saying he has a contradictory stance.

“On one hand, Pappu Yadav claims to be a Bahubali leader, but on the other, he behaves like a coward after receiving phone calls. I cannot say whether the calls were fake or genuine, but he is now demanding security from the government,” said Bihar PHED Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu.

Neeraj Kumar Bablu added that if Pappu Yadav claims to be a Bahubali, then he should live like one.

“What is the need for security? He presents himself as someone who provides security to others, so why is he making contradictory statements? He should clarify his stance. If he is afraid of any gang which he mentioned, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, he should admit it, but he cannot simultaneously claim to be a Bahubali,” the minister said.

On Monday, Pappu Yadav claimed dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened him with dire consequences. He reportedly received multiple calls from an individual warning him against making statements about Bishnoi.

He said that these calls came from an unidentified person, who is associated with the Bishnoi gang, adding that one call was made by Lawrence Bishnoi himself.

He also shared evidence supporting these allegations, including seven voice-recorded calls, four screenshots of WhatsApp call logs with pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, and a press statement by Mayank Singh who is also said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the press statement attributed to Singh, he addressed Pappu Yadav directly, asking him to “focus on doing politics” and avoid making what he described as “wrong statements” regarding Lawrence Bishnoi.

“I want to tell Pappu Yadav clearly that you should focus on doing politics quietly by staying within your limits and do not get into the earning of TRP otherwise I will make you rest in peace,” as per the statement of Mayank Singh.

