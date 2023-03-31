Japan's unemployment rate increased in Feb

Tokyo, March 31 (IANS) Japan's unemployment rate increased in February from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate here rose 2.6 per cent in February from 2.4 per cent in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio dropped 0.01 point to 1.34.

This equates to there being 134 job openings for every 100 people seeking work.

