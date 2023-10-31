Japan: Armed man holed up in post office after 2 wounded at nearby hospital

Tokyo, Oct 31 (IANS) An armed man has barricaded himself in a post office in Japan's Saitama Prefecture, here on Tuesday, following a possibly linked shooting at a nearby hospital in which two people were wounded , local media reported.

Earlier in the day, police were notified at around 1.15 p.m. that shots were heard at Toda Chuo General Hospital in Toda city, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s were slightly injured, although it is unclear whether the injuries were caused by the gunshots, according to Saitama Prefectural Police, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect, believed to be in his 50s or 70s, fled on a motorcycle and is currently at large, NHK reported.

Meanwhile, a worker of a post office in Warabi city about 1.5 kilometers from the hospital called the police at around 2:15 p.m., reporting that a man armed with a handgun-like object was walking around in the post office.

The police department is investigating whether the man is taking any hostages, local authorities said.

Toda Mayor Fumihito Sugawara confirmed on social media that a man "suspected of carrying a gun" was barricaded in at the post office and warned residents not to go near the area.

