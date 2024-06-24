Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil signs two year contract extension

Jamshedpur, June 24 (IANS) Jamshedpur Football Club has retained the services of Khalid Jamil as head coach for the next two years.

The experienced and highly regarded AFC Pro Licensed Coach and FPAI Coach of the Year 2020-21, Khalid, took over as Jamshedpur's head coach in the middle of the previous season, at a time when the club had won only two out of 11 games.

His appointment brought immediate results, with the club bouncing back to reach the semifinals of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup with all three league games won.

"We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time. We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both players and staff. When I spoke to the club management, we had a common vision on how we wanted to build from the last season and address the shortcomings.

"Jamshedpur has an amazing fan base with a huge legacy of football with the Tata Football Academy and the JSA League, which is now almost 80 years old," said the elated I-League Best Coach Award 2016-17 winner, Khalid.

Under him, Jamshedpur FC gained 11 points with three wins and two draws in his first five ISL games, unbeaten, helping the club stay in the playoff race until the penultimate game of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

"Khalid’s track record matches with our aspirations. His understanding of the game, exhaustive experience, thorough understanding of Indian football, man management, commitment and passion have translated into stellar achievements for an Indian coach and a matter of pride for our country. We are already working hard on all the preparations for the upcoming ISL season with Khalid the right person to take the club forward," said Jamshedpur FC's CEO, Mukul Choudhari

With the busiest ever Indian football calendar ahead, the club is slated to play in the Durand Cup, the Indian Super League and the Super Cup.

The club's pre-season camp is tentatively expected to begin in July, with a slate of prospective signings to be announced in the coming weeks.

