Jamaica declares state of emergency in southern region following deadly shootings

Kingston, Aug 15 (IANS) The Jamaican government declared a state of emergency in the southern Clarendon parish following a series of deadly shootings, the Ministry of National Security announced on social media platform X.

Eight people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed in separate gun attacks on Cherry Tree Lane in Clarendon on Sunday night, local media reported.

Several arrests have been made, reports Xinhua news agency, citing local media reports.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying that the Jamaica Constabulary Force is focused on reassuring the public through visible actions, strategic deployments, and maintaining a strong presence to ensure safety.

