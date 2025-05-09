Jaiswal wants to continue with Mumbai for next season, says MCA secretary Hadap

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Just a month after Yashasvi Jaiswal made a surprising switch from Mumbai to Goa for the 2025/26 domestic season, the left-handed opener has mailed to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his intention to continue with the 42-time Ranji Trophy winning team.

Jaiswal had been granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the MCA in April, when he wrote to them about his intention to join Goa for the upcoming domestic season. But on Friday, it came to light that Jaiswal has sought a u-turn on his previous decision.

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed. So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season. I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association,” wrote Jaiswal in an email to MCA.

As of now, MCA is taking its time to decide on Jaiswal’s request. “Yes, he’s mailed one letter stating He wants to continue with Mumbai team for next season. His letter to be discussed in next Apex council meeting scheduled within 15 days,” said Hadap to IANS on Friday.

Since his senior Mumbai debut in 2019, apart from playing in U16, U19 and U23 age-group games, Jaiswal played 36 first-class matches, amassing 3712 runs at an astonishing average of 60.85. In 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season, Jaiswal made three successive hundreds in Mumbai's march to the final.

He also made 1526 runs across 33 List A games at an average of 52.62, including a double hundred. Jaiswal, 23, made 473 runs in 12 games for Rajasthan Royals (RR), while averaging 43 and having a strike-rate of 154.57, including five half-centuries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.