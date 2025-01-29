Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 to begin on Jan 30

Jaipur, January 29 (IANS) The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), renowned globally as a celebration of literature and ideas, is set to commence in Jaipur on January 30 and will run until February 3 at Hotel Clarks Amer.

Over five days, distinguished personalities from India and around the world will engage with audiences, presenting their books and discussing a wide range of topics.

This year, JLF embraces the theme of 'Utsav', reflected in its vibrant décor, from the grand entryway to each session venue.

Notably, ticket prices for Friends of Festival and Music Stage have been reduced to enhance accessibility.

The Music Stage ticket, previously priced at Rs 950, has been lowered to Rs 499, making it more affordable for attendees.

Additionally, enhanced facilities, including a diverse selection of food and beverages, will be available for those attending the music events.

For the first time, multiple food courts have been set up across different sections of the venue, offering visitors a variety of cuisines and flavours.

Additionally, JLF 2025 will witness an increased presence of Bollywood artists, with discussions revolving around cinema and entertainment-related topics.

The European Union (EU) is also partnering again with the Jaipur Literature Festival for the upcoming edition in the Pink City.

This partnership celebrates the vibrant cultural and literary ties between the EU and India, showcasing the rich diversity of European literature and its unique cultural and linguistic heritage at the 'greatest literary show on Earth'.

Bringing together leading voices from literature, politics, science, and the arts, the festival is a forum for meaningful exchange.

The festival will feature an impressive cohort of more than 15 EU authors, who will participate in a variety of sessions bringing stories and experiences that reflect Europe's diversity and creativity.

In addition, EU Ambassador Herve Delphin and Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly will also join as panelists.

As part of the partnership, the EU delegation to India will also co-host the festival's inaugural reception, spotlighting the rich confluence of European and Indian literary traditions.

This collaboration further strengthens the EU's longstanding relationship with India, emphasising the importance of literary and cultural connections in fostering global partnerships.

At the Festival, Herve Delphin, European Union Ambassador to India, will join the EU authors in engaging audiences through thought-provoking discussions for the session "Books, Ideas, and Digital Ecosystem" on Thursday, along with Brian Murray, CEO of HarperCollins, and academic and writer Mukulika Banerjee, moderated by Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts.

Talking about the long-standing partnership with the Jaipur Literature Festival, Ambassador Delphin said, "For the EU, partnering with the Jaipur Literature Festival is not only about celebrating a shared love of literature with India -- it's about sparking conversations that impact society, fostering creativity, and strengthening our cultural ties. By bringing together Indian and European voices, we're creating a unique moment that showcases the richness of our combined storytelling traditions."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said: "We are delighted to partner with the European Union at the 18th Jaipur Literature Festival. With more than 35 writers coming from across Europe, this collaboration is about discovering Europe through the lens of literature. It's an honour to host the European Union Prize for Literature and feature their 2024 nominee, Gabriela Ruivo, as part of this literary celebration."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.