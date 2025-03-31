ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin forward Irfan Yadwad named Emerging Player of the Month for March

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC forward Irfan Yadwad has been named the Emerging Player of the Month for March 2025 for his commanding performances, which included two goals against Jamshedpur FC.

Yadwad has been a consistent performer and has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Marina Machans this year. He featured in both of Chennaiyin FC’s fixtures this month, scoring a brace against Jamshedpur FC in a fascinating 5-2 victory in their final home game.

The 23-year-old Goa-born forward has scored five goals and provided four assists in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Besides his impactful offensive attributes, Yadwad has been impressive with his work rate, ability to win duels and defensive recoveries.

This is not only Yadwad’s first Emerging Player of the Month award, but he is also the first Chennaiyin FC player to receive this honour in the season.

“Young Irfan scored an outstanding goal. He’s been threatening since day one and I've seen something in him, so I've persevered with him, tried to bring him on, encourage him and try to develop him. And he’s worked ever so hard for the team.

“Even when he has not scored, he has done a tremendous job for the team. And we people in the game see that, some others don’t and people will always question us in that. But with all due respect, let the people that know the game and coaches, let them judge players and know the best way to go about for the team,” Chennai head coach Owen Coyle expressed earlier in the season.

A majority of the eighteen experts on the panel voted for Yadwad as the standout player for March, with eight ranking him first, two placing him second, and four selecting him as their third choice. The Chennaiyin FC forward clinched the award ahead of Kerala Blasters FC’s Korou Singh and Punjab FC’s Muhammad Suhail, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Three panellists picked Singh as their top choice while two ranked him second and two placed him third. Suhail received two first-choice votes and four votes for second and third place, respectively.

