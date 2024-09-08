Ishaan Khatter shares ‘chaotic BTS’ where he ‘spilled the tea’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter has given a peek into his “chaotic” behind-the scenes, where he also literally “spilled the tea”.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he dropped a motley of pictures. The first was him having M and M’s on the couch dressed in a red T-shirt and faux leather pants. He was seen shirtless and laughing after he literally spilled some tea on the bed. The actor also shared a glimpse of his outfit, which included a corset paired with a crisp white shirt and black pants.

“Chaotic BTS featuring Shooter and Amelia’s choice of dessert. Also, spilled the tea. Have you seen the perfect couple yet?” he wrote.

On Saturday, the actor, who is the half brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, shared some clips, where he had a Bollywood dance moment on the sets of “The Perfect Murder”.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse from the film, in which the cast is seen dancing. The actor also shared other moments with the cast, where he is seen bowling, taking a dip in the lake, playing mini axe throw and others.

The mystery drama titled “The Perfect Couple” features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Hewson and Ishaan.

An adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, the series tells the tale of Amelia, who is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch. But when a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect.

Apart from "The Perfect Couple", Ishaan will also be seen in “The Royals” alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea and Milind Soman.

It is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. Details about the series are still under wraps.

