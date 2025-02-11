Iran, Turkmenistan to boost energy, transportation cooperation

Tehran, Feb 11 (IANS) Iranian and Turkmen leaders have agreed to promote cooperation between their countries in energy and transportation sectors.

In a phone call, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed their willingness to foster bilateral collaborations at the regional and international levels, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian President's office.

Pezeshkian pointed to bilateral cooperation in electricity and energy sectors, noting that Iran and Turkmenistan, "as two neighbouring states with brotherly ties," could collaborate in numerous areas, including those of gas swap, transportation and electricity exchange.

He said the continuous holding of the meetings of the joint economic cooperation commission could help expand bilateral collaboration.

Pezeshkian said Iran sought to promote peace and friendship in the region and the world and welcomed cooperation with Turkmenistan and other countries to that end.

He noted that Iran supported the promotion of cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states, "which is very important" to safeguard mutual interests and preserve the region's environment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian leader also hailed the two countries' common cultural backgrounds, voicing Iran's interest in expanding cultural cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov agreed with Pezeshkian about the proposed cooperation directions. He congratulated Pezeshkian on the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, which fell on Monday. He also called for bilateral cooperation to promote and deepen peace and friendship in the region and the world.

"The Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan emphasised that our countries have been cooperating in the fuel and energy sector for many years and announced that an agreement had been reached with the BOTAŞ company to export Turkmen natural gas to the Republic of Turkey via Iran via a 'swap' method... Turkmenistan has made a proposal to build the section of the Mary-Mashat power pipeline project from the Mary state power station to the Iranian border. As noted, negotiations were held with the Iranian side in this regard and a relevant legal document was signed. The project is planned to be implemented by Iranian companies," read a statement issued by Berdimuhamedow's office.

