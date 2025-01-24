Iran seeks peace, not war while rejecting external threats: Pezeshkian

Tehran, Jan 24 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his country seeks peace, not fight or war, while rebuffing external threats, reported the official news agency IRNA, on Friday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with a number of elites in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province while elaborating on his administration's foreign policy.

Pezeshkian said Iran wants to live in peace and tranquility with the world as neighbouring states are prioritized in Iran's foreign policy.

"We should speak to the world in the language of peace, health and righteousness, not by fighting with everyone," he said.

Pezeshkian said Iran should have relations with all sides based on the three principles of "dignity, expediency and wisdom," except Israel, "which is an aggressor and has shown that it does not value humanity at all."

He emphasised that Iran would not kneel before the enemies' threats and sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Last week, the Iranian President had also expressed readiness to engage in nuclear negotiations with the United States, provided discussions are conducted "on equal terms".

"We are ready for negotiations. However, these talks must respect our honour and wisdom and be conducted on an equal footing. We will by no means submit to force," Pezeshkian said, according to the IRNA.

He had attributed past negotiation failures to the US's lack of commitment, particularly its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We must be assured that the other side will adhere to what is written and signed," he emphasised, urging the West to lift sanctions. "They cannot impose sanctions one day and then expect us to negotiate the next."

