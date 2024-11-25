IPS Deepam Seth appointed as 13th DGP of Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 25 (IANS) IPS officer Deepam Seth has been appointed as the 13th Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand. A notification to this effect was issued by the state administration on Monday.

Seth, a 1995-batch IPS officer, in his latest stint, was previously serving as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Seth's career spans several significant positions. In undivided Uttar Pradesh, he served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar and later as the City Superintendent of Police in Agra.

Following the creation of Uttarakhand, he held key roles, including Senior Superintendent of Police in Nainital, Additional Secretary (Home), Inspector General (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and Inspector General (Law and Order).

In a central deputation last year, Seth was posted as Inspector General with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Chandigarh. Upon his return to his original cadre on Monday.

Seth has been appointed as the state's top police officer and is set to replace the DGP Abhinav Kumar.

Abhinav Kumar, a 1996-batch officer originally allotted to the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had opted for Uttarakhand after the state's creation in 2000. However, he was retained in Uttar Pradesh and challenged this decision through various legal avenues. Kumar assumed the role of acting DGP of Uttarakhand in November 2023 following the retirement of former DGP Ashok Kumar.

Despite his tenure, Kumar's name was excluded from the panel of eligible candidates for the DGP position submitted by the state government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This exclusion prompted him to write to the Home Secretary in October, citing provisions of the Uttarakhand Police Act that allow the state government to independently appoint a DGP for a fixed term of two years.

Controversy surrounded Seth's appointment as DGP after retirement of Ashok Kumar. While his name was initially included in the previous panel sent to the UPSC, his central deputation prevented his appointment at the time. As a result, Abhinav Kumar was appointed acting DGP in November 2023.

Recently, the Uttarakhand administration wrote to the Centre requesting Seth's early return from deputation. Within a day, the Centre relieved him, clearing the way for his appointment. Notably, Seth is the most senior officer in the Uttarakhand cadre.

