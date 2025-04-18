IPL 2025: SRH batters need to put more effort in terms of adapting to conditions, says Vettori

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) After Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a four-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, head coach Daniel Vettori has urged his batters to put in more efforts in terms of adapting to different conditions on offer in the tournament.

At the Wankhede Stadium, SRH couldn’t adapt their batting as per the tricky nature of the pitch and made only 162/5. With MI completing the chase in 19th over, it meant that SRH are yet to win IPL 2025 matches outside Hyderabad.

"I feel like no one really has control over their surface. So there's a little bit of luck involved in terms of coming up against wickets that don't suit us. But I think there has to be more to it from our side that we have to adapt.

"We know that conditions like this exist in Chennai, sometimes Ahmedabad. So we're not expecting to go over around the country and come up on belters. So the ball's in our court to realise that. I think we did it relatively well, but it was just incredibly tough through those middle stages," said Vettori.

He also praised MI bowling lineup for their disciplined bowling, pushing SRH on the backfoot, including the usage of slower balls. “I've credited Mumbai for how well they bowled throughout that innings. In general, it was a difficult batting surface, and 180 maybe would have been a par score and something that could have challenged Mumbai, but I think the way that they navigated the middle period, particularly their six-hitting prowess, took the game away from us."

"I think Mumbai read the conditions exceptionally well, and after probably the first few overs, they really relied on that slower ball, and I think the slower ball was obviously effective, but it was mainly effective because of their execution, and there's some supreme exponents of it in Bumrah and Trent Boult and even Hardik Pandya.

"I think we finished pretty well, but just that middle stage, the way that they bowled, didn't allow us to score. I thought we tried to counter it pretty well. I think we worked out how difficult it was trying to get through it, but credit to them the way that they bowled," he concluded.

SRH will now have a six-day break before hosting MI in the reverse fixture at their home venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.