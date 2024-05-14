IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri believes 'Impact Player' rule contributed in thrilling finishes

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) As the IPL's Impact Player rule drew some criticism from experts, former Indian cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri favoured the rule saying it has contributed to a number of thrilling finishes in the tournament.

BCCI introduced the Impact Player rule in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The Impact Player rule is good. You have to evolve with the times," Shastri told Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel. "You know, it happens in other sports as well. It's got tighter finishes. You have to evolve with the times and I think it's a good rule. You saw the number of tight finishes we had in last year's IPL. So, you know, it has made a big difference."

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, himself said last week that the Impact Player rule is "not permanent" and a call on its use in subsequent editions of the IPL will be taken after a discussion with stakeholders following the conclusion of 2024 T20 World Cup.

"Impact Player is like a test case. We have implemented it slowly. The biggest advantage of it is that two Indian players are getting a chance in each game, which is the most important," Shah had told reporters at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. "We will consult with the players, franchises, broadcasters and take a call. This is not permanent but I am not saying that it will go."

While some believe the rule hinders the growth of allrounders, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin gave the example of Dhruv Jurel, who started as an Impact Player in the IPL 2023 and made his Test debut for India a year later.

"You know when any new rule comes in, there will be…people will try and justify why that's not right," Shastri said. "But in time when you see the scores - 200 and 190 - and then like you mentioned individuals grabbing that opportunity and making the most of it, people will start re-looking at how they think about it."

Still, DC head coach Ricky Ponting had expressed his satisfaction with the IPL keeping the Impact Player if it was contributing to a "better spectacle" during the competition. However, he acknowledged that as a coach, he wasn't too fond of the regulation, referring to it as a "nightmare".

Delhi Capitals (DC) players Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar were among those who spoke out against the Impact Player rule.

