IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav likely to miss remaining league matches for LSG, say sources

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav, who walked off the field due to abdominal soreness during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, is likely to miss the remaining league matches of the IPL 2024 as his recovery will take more time than earlier expected, sources told IANS.

"He is not in bad condition, but his participation in the remaining matches is in doubt even as the franchise wants to secure his service for the major part of the tournament. He went for the scans on Wednesday and the reports are still to come but the medical team has suggested a minimum of three weeks rest. Only then he will fully recover," sources close to the franchise told IANS.

Head coach Justin Langer had provided an update on Mayank’s injury after Tuesday's match against MI, saying, "Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few weeks or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow."

However, sources claimed Mayank "was not fit" for the match against MI but returned to the playing eleven after missing five matches over three weeks as skipper KL Rahul wanted him in.

The 21-year-old pacer hardly looked in his rhythm during Tuesday’s encounter as he struggled with his length and mostly bowled fuller deliveries and went for 31 runs in 3.1 runs before claiming the wicket of Mohammad Nabi.

The pacer gained the attention of the cricket fraternity with his raw pace in his debut match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Delhi-bound pacer continuously bowled above 145 and returned with a figure of 3 for 27 with a top speed of 155.8 km/h.

LSG will play their last league match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians on May 17.

