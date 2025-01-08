IOA treasurer raises concern over pending games allotment fee for 38th National Games

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Sahdev Yadav has raised concerns regarding the Games Allotment Fee for the upcoming 38th National Games, set to be hosted by Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, saying the host state has not fully paid the agreed amount of Rs 5 crore, which was decided during the AGM in 2023.

In a letter attributed to IOA chief PT Usha, Yadav said upon enquiring about the receipt of a Games Allotment fee, a payment of just Rs. 2.5 crores has been received from the state.

"After enquiring about the receipt of Games Allotment Fee from the Uttarakhand for hosting the 38th National Games, I came to know that the said amount received is Rs. 2.5 crores only. Since it was decided in the AGM of IOA held on March 11 2023 that the amount of Rs. 5 crore will be collected as Games Allotment Fee," the letter read.

"The amount of Rs. 5 crore as Games Allotment Fee was received from the Government of Gujarat for hosting 36h National Games and from the Government of Goa for the 37th National Games. The same has to be received from the Government of Uttarakhand for hosting the 38th National Games," it further read.

The IOA treasurer has asked PT Usha to address the matter with the Government of Uttarakhand and ensure the remaining balance of Rs. 2.5 crores is received before the commencement of the Games.

"You are requested to take up the matter with Government of Uttarakhand for receiving the balance amount of Rs. 2.5 crores immediately before commencing of the Games," he said in a letter.

In 2023, the government of Uttarakhand reaffirmed its readiness to host the National Games with all 34 agreed sports, with infrastructure development progressing smoothly. The IOA president and the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) had approved 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration sports events for the 38th National Games.

