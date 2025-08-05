US Embassy in India Warns Visa Holders: Overstay Could Lead to Deportation and Travel Ban

The US Embassy in India has issued a stern advisory to all US visa holders, urging them to strictly follow the terms of their visas and their authorized period of stay in the United States.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy cautioned that overstaying even a single day beyond the I-94 “Admit Until Date” could result in visa revocation, deportation, and permanent ineligibility for future US visas.

“Respect the terms of your US visa and your authorized period of stay in the United States. Remaining past your I-94 'Admit Until Date' can lead to severe consequences, including visa revocation, deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the United States,” the embassy stated.

The advisory comes at a time when anti-immigration rhetoric is rising in US political debates.

Political Heat Over Indian H-1B Visas

On Monday, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed her call to end Indian H-1B visas, alleging that they replace American jobs. She also took aim at the US government’s ongoing military support for Ukraine, posting on X:

“End Indian H-1B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.”

Her remarks echoed former President Donald Trump, who recently warned of imposing higher tariffs on Indian imports — particularly targeting India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

On Truth Social, Trump accused India of profiting from the Ukraine war:

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then… selling it on the Open Market for big profits… I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

India Defends Its Energy Policy

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly defended India’s energy strategy, stating that oil imports from Russia are guided solely by national interest.

The MEA stressed that such imports help maintain stable and affordable energy prices for Indian consumers, calling the criticism from US leaders “unjustified and unreasonable.”

The ministry reiterated that India will take all necessary steps to protect its economic and strategic interests, regardless of political pressure from abroad.