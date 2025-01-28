Trump and Narendra Modi Likely to Meet in February in France During AI Summit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump recently had a friendly, over 20-minute phone conversation, signaling that both leaders are likely to meet soon to discuss the future of India-US relations. A summit between the two leaders is expected to take place next month in Washington, possibly around the artificial intelligence summit in France, scheduled for February 10-12. The final dates are still being worked out.

During their call, the leaders discussed various issues, with global politics taking center stage. The ongoing Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza conflict were key topics of conversation. Sources say the discussion was warm, reflecting the friendship between Modi and Trump, which dates back to Trump's time as the 45th President of the United States.

The leaders also talked about the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) and its importance for the Indo-Pacific region. Work is underway to finalize the dates for a summit in India later this year. Additionally, President Trump highlighted India's purchase of American-made security equipment, including 31 Predator MQ-9B armed drones, valued at $4 billion.

On the topic of immigration, Trump praised Modi’s stance on illegal immigration and expressed confidence that Modi would take the right actions to address this issue. Trump had previously made headlines by forcing Colombia to accept illegal immigrants or face trade tariffs and US visa bans.

It’s clear that India-US relations are on track to grow stronger during Trump’s second term. Both leaders are committed to deepening cooperation in various fields, and their ongoing conversations reflect a positive future for bilateral ties.