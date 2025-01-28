Lala Lajpat Rai 160th Birth Anniversary, January 28 - Lala Lajpat Rai's Inspirational Quotes

Today, India is celebrating the 160th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, one of the great freedom fighters, politicians, and authors of India. Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January 1865 and created a deep imprint on the country's independence movement. He gradually became one of the leading faces of the Indian National Congress and Arya Samaj.

Here are some quotes from Lala Lajpat Rai, who is also known as Punjab Kesari:

"Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory."

"The process of building a nation is a moral process."

"No nation was worthy of any political status if it could not distinguish between begging political rights and claiming them."

"Milk for the infants. Food for the adults. Education for all."

"A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."

"The end is the freedom to live… according to our conception of what life should be."

"Since the cruel killing of cows and other animals has commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation."

"I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run."

"The attempt to fulfil the objective by peaceful means with full devotion and honesty is called non-violence."

"Morality requires that we should take to the work of elevating the depressed classes out of a sheer sense of justice and humanity regardless of any outside considerations."

"The Government which attacks its innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government."

"I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."

"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, food for the adults and education for all."

"We want to avoid the evils of class struggle. The only way to meet Bolshevism is to concede rights to the different people of the earth now being bled and exploited."

"Indians have, therefore, no reason to be thankful to the British for having civilised them. in exchange for all the other good things of the world of which they have been deprived by the unnatural rule of the foreigner."

"I do honestly and sincerely believe in the necessity or desirability of Hindu-Muslim unity."

"The foreign rulers of India have never been quite pleased with the Arya Samaj They have always resented its spirit of independence, its tone and its propaganda of self-confidence, self-help and self-reliance."

"I am a Hindu, in the Punjab, the Hindus are in a minority and so far as I am concerned I should be quite satisfied to be represented by any good Mohammedan or Sikh member."

"Real salvation lies in attaining freedom from suffering, from poverty, from disease, from all ignorance and slavery."

"Believe in yourself by not trusting others. You can be successful by your efforts because nations are built on their strength.".

