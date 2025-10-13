TLP Protest Turns Violent: Five Killed as Pro-Palestine Rally in Lahore Erupts in Clashes

A mass pro-Palestinian march in Lahore sparked violent clashes on Monday (October 13) when demonstrators and police confronted each other, causing multiple deaths and numerous injuries. The violent clashes come at a time when a landmark peace deal between Israel and Hamas resulted in the release of the remaining 20 living hostages and triggered a major prisoner exchange on Monday.

The protest was organized by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as part of a solidarity march from Lahore toward Islamabad. The demonstrators intended to rally outside the US Embassy to condemn Western and Israeli policies in Gaza.

What began as a largely peaceful procession turned violent when TLP supporters attempted to breach police roadblocks. Authorities responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and baton charges. The situation escalated when protesters reportedly opened fire at police forces—marking one of the deadliest flare-ups during the campaign.

At least five people died, including a police officer, three protesters, and a bystander. Dozens more, both officers and demonstrators, were injured. Over 100 arrests were reported.

The violence included burning vehicles, including a truck of TLP officials, and the seizure of police property. TLP Leader Saad Rizvi was said to have sustained bullet wounds during the clash, though his exact condition remains unclear.

Authorities quickly cordoned off key roads and blocked paths toward the capital. Communications in parts of Lahore and Islamabad were disrupted. Security forces also imposed restrictions, such as sealing the red zone around diplomatic missions.

The TLP claims the police fired first and denounced the crackdown, whereas the Punjab government held the protesters responsible for igniting the violence.

Gaza-Israel Peace Deal: Hostages Freed, Exchange Underway

While tensions flared in Pakistan, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas was formally activated. Under the deal, all 20 living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were safely released on October 13, 2025.

This release concluded over two years of captivity following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which led to the abduction of dozens of Israelis.

In return, Israel agreed to free more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees—including those held without trial and some serving life sentences.

The truce also allows for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from designated zones, and efforts toward reconstruction and relief.

President Donald Trump, acting as mediator, arrived in Israel to observe the reunions and address the Knesset.