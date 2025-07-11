NASA Layoffs 2025: Over 2,000 Senior Employees Exit Amid Trump Budget Cuts

In a shocking development, more than 2,000 senior-level employees are set to leave NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), all thanks to US President Donald Trump.

According to reports, approximately 2,145 high-ranking employees—most of them serving in GS-13 to GS-15 positions—are expected to exit the agency.

NASA has reportedly offered early retirement packages, buyouts, and deferred resignation options to these staff members. This development comes ahead of the proposed 2026 White House Budget, which seeks to slash NASA’s funding by 25%.

Among those impacted are 875 GS-15 employees and 1,818 staff members from key science and human spaceflight divisions. The rest serve in mission support roles, including IT, facilities management, and finance.

The proposed budget aims to reduce NASA’s total workforce by over 5,000 positions. Currently, the agency employs around 18,000 civil servants. If approved, the cuts would shrink NASA’s staffing to its smallest size since the early 1960s.

Experts and insiders have raised concerns about the looming “experience drain,” warning that the departure of seasoned professionals could jeopardize upcoming missions, including the lunar exploration missions planned for mid-2027 and future Mars programs.

So far, only about half of the targeted 5,000 voluntary staff reductions have been met. With the deferred resignation program closing on July 25, fears are growing that involuntary layoffs may follow if participation remains low.