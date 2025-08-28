Minneapolis School Shooting: Viral Video Shows Shooter’s Anti-India Message

As police investigate the mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School, which killed two children and injured 17 others, chilling details about the shooter have surfaced. The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, was found dead in the parking lot. He is believed to have shot himself.

Police have found that Robin had scheduled two videos on his YouTube channel ‘Robin W’. In one of the videos, he shows a four-page handwritten letter addressed to his family and friends. In another 10-minute-long disturbing video, Robin also displayed his massive cache of weapons and ammunition. The YouTube channel was soon taken down.

The video showed text written all over the weapons. A few read, “Kill Donald Trump”, “Kill Trump now”, “Israel must fall”, and “Burn Israel”. Shockingly, another message stated, “Nuke India.” There was also a message on the magazines, “Where is your God?” and “for the children”.

Police have also noted that the names of previous school shooters were scribbled on a magazine, with some messages written in Cyrillic.

In the handwritten letter, the shooter wrote about his ‘mission’ and his desire to 'fulfil a final act' that has been in the back of his head for years.

Robin described himself as a ‘sad person’ who has ‘wanted this for so long’ and has been ‘haunted by those thoughts that do not go away’.

In the letter addressed to his family and friends, he apologised for bringing 'this storm of chaos' into the lives of loved ones.

"I don't expect forgiveness, and I don't expect any apology. I have to hold much weight. But to my family and those close to me, I do apologise for the effects my actions will have on your lives. Please know I care for all of you so much, and it pains me to bring this storm of chaos into your lives. This will affect so many more people than the ones that are immediately involved."

Further, he appreciated his parents for raising him to be a ‘good person’, and teaching him empathy, self-sacrifice and good character. But he also blamed the world for making him ‘hate life’.

I know this is wrong, but I can't seem to stop myself, he noted, and revealed, "I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world. I don't want to kneel down for the injustices of this world. I want to die. I'd rather die on my feet then live on my knees, constantly in pain," he wrote.

Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed the authenticity of the video and confirmed the identity of the shooter.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “We have confirmation that the shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN was a 23 year-old man, claiming to be transgender.”

She added, “This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick murderer scrawled the words ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ and ‘Kill Donald Trump’ on a rifle magazine.”

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, she said, “This level of violence is unthinkable. Our deepest prayers are with the children, parents, families, educators, and Christians everywhere. We mourn with them, we pray for healing, and we will never forget them.”