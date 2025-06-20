Israel-Iran Conflict: A Rare Exception for the Evacuation of 1,000 Indians

In a rare exception, Iran has agreed to open its airspace to facilitate the evacuation of around 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in the country amid its escalating conflict with Israel.

Flights chartered by Mahan Air have been arranged from Mashhad – Iran’s second-most populous city after the capital, Tehran. The first of these flights is scheduled to land in Delhi on the night of June 20 (Friday).

The chartered flights have been arranged for Indian nationals who wish to leave Iran.

As part of Operation Sindhu, launched to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in both Iran and Israel amid the ongoing conflict, 110 Indian students were first safely moved out of northern Iran and transported across the border into Armenia. Subsequently, they boarded a special flight at the Armenian capital, Yerevan, at 2.55 pm on Wednesday and landed in Delhi early Thursday morning. The Indian Consulates in Iran and Armenia jointly monitored the evacuation.

For Indian nationals wishing to leave Israel, they will first be evacuated via land routes. Subsequent arrangements will be made for their return to India by air. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv will oversee this phase of the evacuation.

Also read: Iran Strikes Israel with Cluster Bomb: What It Is and Why It's Considered a War Crime