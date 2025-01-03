Indian American OpenAI whistleblower, Suchir Balaji, autopsy reveals murder not suicide

SAN FRANCISCO: The parents of Indian American technology professional Suchir Balaji, who was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on December 14, 2024, have disputed the official ruling of suicide, asserting that their son was murdered. Suchir, a former employee of OpenAI, garnered attention for his whistleblowing disclosures regarding ethical issues related to generative AI.

In a discussion with NDTV, his parents stated that the findings of a second autopsy report reveal “signs of struggle,” including a head injury and other trauma, which contradict the suicide determination made by the medical examiner’s office.

Poornima Ramarao, Suchir’s mother, expressed her skepticism regarding the suicide ruling, highlighting the lack of a suicide note and the results of the second autopsy. “We have evidence from the second autopsy — head trauma and signs of struggle. This is not a case of suicide; it is murder,” she asserted.

His father, Balaji Ramamurthi, recalled their last conversation on December 22, when Suchir returned from a trip to Los Angeles in a positive mood. “He appeared to be happy,” he remarked.

When questioned about whether Suchir had secured another job, his mother responded, “No, he did not. They (OpenAI) likely threatened him. They prevented him from working elsewhere. He also consulted a copyright attorney and realized that he was not in violation of any laws; they were merely suppressing him. This led him to give an interview to the New York Times, which ultimately resulted in his death.” His father added, “He was part of the core team behind ChatGPT; he played a significant role in its development. He possessed extensive knowledge about ChatGPT and faced restrictions that prevented him from joining other AI companies.”

Suchir’s mother noted that he was engaged in personal research that he intended to publish, in which he explained that “a modulated answer does not precisely reflect the information associated with ChatGPT, using the example of a black and white cat appearing as a colored cat.”

“Moreover, the work of artists and journalists has been appropriated, which is unethical. This is unacceptable.”

The parents are calling for an FBI investigation to reveal the truth behind their son's death. "There was a struggle; he did not take his own life. We need to investigate who was involved and why," Poornima stated, appealing to the Indian government for their assistance in this matter.

They expressed appreciation for Elon Musk's support but noted that they had not yet contacted him. Describing Suchir as a compassionate and intelligent person, his parents lamented that his passing represents a significant loss to both humanity and the technology sector.

Suchir had been employed at OpenAI for nearly four years before resigning due to ethical concerns.

In a post on X in October, he criticized the inappropriate use of copyrighted materials in generative AI, asserting, "Fair use seems like a pretty implausible defense for a lot of generative AI products."

An OpenAI representative conveyed their condolences, stating, "We are heartbroken to hear this incredibly tragic news today. Our thoughts are with Suchir’s family and friends during this challenging time."

Suchir, a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, was a notable figure in the technology field, with his whistleblowing actions igniting worldwide conversations about AI ethics.