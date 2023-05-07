India’s Wanted Khalistani Terrorist Shot Dead in Pakistan

Lahore: Paramjit Singh Panjwar, Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief and a designated terrorist was shot dead in Lahore, Pakistan on Saturday. According to reports, Paramjit Singh was killed by some unidentified gunmen while he was out for a morning walk near his home in the Pakistani city.

The 63-year-old KCF chief was accompanied by his guard during his morning walk when they were fired shots at. The assailants fired several rounds at them before escaping on a motorcycle. It is not clear why Paramjit, a wanted terrorist in India, had a bodyguard. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reports claim that Paramjit Singh, who is originally from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, India, had been residing in Pakistan under the fake identity of Malik Sardar Singh since 1990. After taking over the leadership role in the KCF in 1990, Panjwar fled to Pakistan. He was involved in various activities such as cross-border weapons smuggling and heroin trafficking to raise funds for the organization.

In July 2020, India designated Panjwar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It has been reported that Pakistan's intelligence agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), and Counter Terrorism Department, were involved in monitoring his activities.

(With agency inputs)

