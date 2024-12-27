Pizza Delivey Worker Accused of Stabbing Pregnant Mom Over Poor Tip

A pizza delivery worker in Florida has been accused of stabbing a pregnant woman 14 times in a shocking incident reportedly sparked by dissatisfaction over a $2 tip. The unsettling event took place just days ago at a motel where 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo delivered a pizza to a family celebrating a birthday. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alvelo returned to the motel later accompanied by another person and initiated the violent attack.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office detailed that "Alvelo later returned to the victim's motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room. Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims. The victim was stabbed multiple times, and items were taken from within the room."

During the attack, the victim was in the room with her boyfriend and their 5-year-old daughter, as reported by NBC News. Alvelo had originally delivered the pizza, which cost $33, but could not provide change for a $50 bill. After the customer searched for smaller bills, they ended up tipping Alvelo just $2, which allegedly prompted her return about 90 minutes later in a red Toyota with a masked accomplice, as captured by security footage.

When the intruders broke in, the woman tried to protect her child. Police documents indicate that the victim was stabbed in the back while attempting to shield her daughter and that her phone was smashed when she tried to call for help. Ultimately, Alvelo stabbed her 14 times, while her armed accomplice shouted for them to flee. They escaped just as police were arriving, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital where she was reported to be in stable condition. It was during her treatment that she learned she was pregnant.

The following day, authorities apprehended Alvelo, but her accomplice remains unidentified. She faces serious charges, including attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, assault, and kidnapping, and is currently being held without bond in the Osceola County Jail.

Marco's Pizza, where Alvelo was employed, expressed its shock and regret over the incident in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred. The local owner and his team are fully cooperating with local authorities, who have launched an investigation into the matter. The safety and well-being of customers and team members are always our top priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously,” the company said through WKMG-TV News.