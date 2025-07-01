Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: All About Their Latest Feud and the One Big Beautiful Bill

The alleged breakup between Billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has been a hot topic in American politics over the past few months. Musk officially walked out of DOGE operations to focus on SpaceX, whose shares had plummeted badly.

Just when everyone believed that Elon Musk and Donald Trump had separated on favorable terms, Musk began to express his dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's Big Beautiful bill. Currently, the US Senate is holding a marathon vote on a sprawling budget that is highly critical to Donald Trump's agenda.

Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: What's Happening Between the Two?

Musk termed the One Big Beautiful Bill "insane," and he indirectly called for the need for a new political party that serves the interests of the common people and those who are somewhere in the middle between the Democratic and Republican points of view. This implies that Elon Musk is contemplating the formation of his own political party should this bill pass.

Whether that will eventually take place or not is secondary, but Donald Trump ensured that he gave it back to the SpaceX billionaire in his own way by threatening more taxes on SpaceX, which will benefit the entire United States.

"Elon may receive more subsidies than any human being in history, and without subsidies, Elon would likely have to close his business and return to South Africa," Trump said on Truth Social. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE," Trump said on Truth Social.

Donald Trump also urged DOGE to take a "good, hard look at this" and threatened to take serious action against Elon Musk. This should be considered a serious warning to the Twitter (X) founder, and coming to the US Senate, the One Big Beautiful Bill is bound to get passed, as the discussion is scheduled to happen until Tuesday morning (Pacific Daylight Time—PDT).

All in all, it will be fascinating to witness how Elon Musk responds if this bill eventually gets passed by the Senate and if there is indeed a new political party that gets formed in America.