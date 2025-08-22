55 Million US Visas Under Review: What Trump’s Policy Means for Indians

Under President Donald Trump, the US administration has announced a comprehensive review of all 55 million active US visas worldwide to identify potential violations that could result in revocation and deportation of foreign nationals.

The announcement has raised concerns, as an estimated five million Indian citizens are believed to hold active US non-immigrant visas, including tourism, business, and education categories such as B1/B2 visitor visas, F-1 student visas, and H-1B work visas. At least one million of them are already residing in the US.

In what marks a major escalation of immigration enforcement aimed at protecting national security and public safety, the State Department confirmed that all US visa holders—tourists, students, workers, and business travelers—are subject to “continuous vetting.” This includes monitoring for ineligibility grounds such as visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, or links to terrorism.

According to reports, the review process involves examining social media activity, law enforcement and immigration records from applicants’ home countries, and any past violations of US law.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration introduced stricter requirements, including disabling privacy settings on electronic devices during visa interviews to facilitate data collection. It has also secured access to millions of immigrant tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to check for possible violations.

If violations are detected, visas will be revoked, and individuals already in the US could face deportation. In addition, the State Department is considering a proposal requiring visa applicants to post bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the US, further tightening entry protocols.