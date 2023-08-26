Interim Pak PM holds meeting over electricity rates after nationwide protests

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) As nationwide protests erupted in Pakistan and hashtags against massive electricity bills started trending on social media, interim Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar finally called an "emergency meeting" to discuss electricity rates on Sunday, a media outlet reported.

The caretaker premier called the meeting in Islamabad on electricity rates and consumers' bills with directions to the Energy Ministry and the electricity distribution companies to give a detailed briefing in this regard, The Express Tribune reported.

The general public and traders’ associations have initiated large-scale protests against soaring electricity bills and heavy taxes, with demonstrations being held in different cities pushing the government to finally take notice of the issue, it added.

Earlier a protest in Karachi, which was also supported by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), demanded a reduction in the ever-increasing electricity prices and additional taxes imposed through power bills.

Speaking on the occasion, trade leaders and representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami expressed their concerns. "We reject the excessive charges being collected by K-Electric in our electricity bills," stated a trade leader, saying that JI always takes a stand on the problems of the masses.

In Rawalpindi, a demonstration took place against additional electricity charges, with citizens chanting slogans against Islamabad Electric Supply Company, the media outlet reported.

Moreover, protests were also staged in Lahore, Attock, Peshawar, Quetta, Taunsa, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan against the inflated electricity bills. A large number of people participated in the demonstrations.

