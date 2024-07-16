'Instigated mayhem': Kenya President Ruto accuses Ford Foundation of link to recent protests

Nairobi, July 16 (IANS) Kenya's President William Ruto on Monday accused the Ford Foundation of involvement in the recent youth-led protests over the controversial Finance Bill, which envisaged hefty tax hikes, and led to an attack on the Parliament and left at least 40 people dead in police firing on the agitators.

"Our youth are not available for retrogressive assignments. Those sponsoring them to cause violence and mayhem must be ashamed of themselves. We ask the Ford Foundation to explain to Kenyans its role in the recent protests. We will call out all those who are bent on rolling back our hard-won democracy," Ruto said.

The President, who ultimately denied assent to the Finance Bill despite it passing through the Parliament, was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Keringet fresh produce market in Kuresoi South Constituency, Nakuru County. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governor Susan Kihika, MPs and MCAs were also present on the occasion.

Despite his effective killing of the Finance Bill, the protests continued with their focus shifting to demands for his resignation.

In the wake of the continuing unrest, Ruto fired most of his cabinet and accepted the resignation of the police chief. He also met top opposition leader Raila Odinga and promised widespread consultations in the appointment of new ministers.

